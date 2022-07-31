Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Decreases By 35.3%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $50.49. 725,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,822. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

