Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.