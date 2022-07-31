Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.51. 95,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

