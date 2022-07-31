ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the June 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

NASDAQ PIXY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. 703,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,399. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShiftPixy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.50% of ShiftPixy worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Featured Articles

