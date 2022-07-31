Shiba Inu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $683.57 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.58 billion and approximately $683.57 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

