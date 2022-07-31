Shiba Inu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $683.57 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.58 billion and approximately $683.57 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00605153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00034942 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
