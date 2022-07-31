Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

