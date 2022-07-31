SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SFS Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $112.80 and a 1 year high of $112.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of SFS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
About SFS Group
SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFS Group (SFSLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.