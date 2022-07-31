ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

