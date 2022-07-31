ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $510.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $615.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.62 and its 200 day moving average is $505.43. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.