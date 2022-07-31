Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.29% of Seneca Foods worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $465.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

