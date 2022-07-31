SEEN (SEEN) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

SEEN (SEEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. SEEN has a market cap of $529,963.55 and $429.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,778.83 or 0.99996668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00131195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SEEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

