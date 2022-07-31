Secret Price Down 1.6% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $183.36 million and $11.33 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00214692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00508988 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

