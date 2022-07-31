Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after acquiring an additional 441,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

STX stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

