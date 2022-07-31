S&CO Inc. Sells 333 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,443,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Performance

CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

