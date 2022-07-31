S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.