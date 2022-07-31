S&CO Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

