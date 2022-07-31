S&CO Inc. Purchases 1,795 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

