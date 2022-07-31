S&CO Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.07% of Central Securities worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Central Securities by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CET stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

