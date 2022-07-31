S&CO Inc. Buys 1,422 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 45,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 42,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

