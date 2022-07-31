S&CO Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

RPRX opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,741 shares of company stock valued at $20,969,282. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

