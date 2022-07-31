Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

