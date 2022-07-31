Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

