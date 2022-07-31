Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

