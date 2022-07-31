Savix Hits Market Capitalization of $72,272.79 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Savix has a market capitalization of $72,272.79 and approximately $77.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 158,681 coins and its circulating supply is 73,260 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

