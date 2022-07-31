Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,259 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

