Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $874,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

TMUS opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.46.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.