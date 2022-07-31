Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 16.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

