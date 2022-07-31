Savant Capital LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.74 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

