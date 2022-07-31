Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

