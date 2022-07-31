Savant Capital LLC Buys 926 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.99 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

