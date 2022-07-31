Savant Capital LLC Buys 923 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,399,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after buying an additional 327,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

