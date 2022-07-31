Safe (SAFE) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $11.98 or 0.00050475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $249.55 million and approximately $134,767.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

