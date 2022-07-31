SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $682.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,860,436 coins and its circulating supply is 3,833,294 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

