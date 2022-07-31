Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SBR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 46,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,812. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

