Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.30-$14.80 EPS.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 520,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.