Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.30-$14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.08 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.65 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of R traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 520,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.