Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Lithia Motors worth $50,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.