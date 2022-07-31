Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $962.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,728 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $962,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.