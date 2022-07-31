Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.39 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $46,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 472 ($5.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

BP stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

