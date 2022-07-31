Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PPL by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after buying an additional 726,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

