Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 762,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of HP worth $54,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in HP by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

