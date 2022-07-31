Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $49,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,362,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $79.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.