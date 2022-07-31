RPC (NYSE:RES) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:RES opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,281,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at $70,289,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RPC by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

