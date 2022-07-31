Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,403,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 500,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.