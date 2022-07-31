Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,504,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $27.04 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.