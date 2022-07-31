Royce & Associates LP Sells 199,500 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.