Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,598 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $37,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.