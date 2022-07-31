Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,761 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of nVent Electric worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $91,151,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after buying an additional 1,232,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after buying an additional 1,051,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 906,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $17,477,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

