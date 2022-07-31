Royce & Associates LP Purchases 16,170 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.45% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

