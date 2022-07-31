Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,166 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.34% of Earthstone Energy worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

ESTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.19 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.